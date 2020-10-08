Richard L. Shoemaker
Waynesboro - Mr. Richard L. Shoemaker, 82, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring, MD.
Born July 15, 1938 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Florence (Barnhart) Ehrhart.
Mr. Shoemaker was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1956 and had served in the United States Air Force for six years where he was stationed in Germany.
He was a traveling salesman, primarily for pharmaceutical companies and veterinarian supplies.
Mr. Shoemaker is survived by his wife of over, 63 years, Mrs. June (Dillon) Shoemaker, who he married November 23, 1956; three children, Sherry Rippin, Jeff Shoemaker and Kim Gully and her husband, Craig; grandson, Jeff Shoemaker, Jr; sister, Connie Mathias; and three nephews, David, Mark and Michael Mathias.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by brother, Donald Shoemaker.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com