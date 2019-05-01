|
|
|
Mr. Richard T. Fetterhoff, 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at The Shook Home, Chambersburg.
Born October 7, 1938 in Greencastle, PA he was the son of the late George and Betsy (Wagner) Fetterhoff.
Throughout his life, he was employed at Connie's Sportswear, Waynesboro Knitting Mill, and Weis Market. He retired in 2002.
Mr. Fetterhoff was an avid fisherman and he was very proud of his lifetime fishing license in Pennsylvania. He also enjoyed cheering for the Hagerstown Suns, traveling, and spending time with his cat, Ghost.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Debra J. Strock of Chambersburg; one son, Ryan Fetterhoff and his wife Peggy, of Waynesboro; three grandsons, Jason Fetterhoff, Connor Fetterhoff and Nick Fetterhoff; two great-grandsons, Nathan and Josh Fetterhoff; a step-son Buck Strock and his wife Erin, of Marietta; one sister, Pat Bivens of Chambersburg; one brother, Don Fetterhoff of St. Augustine, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Ricky L. Fetterhoff; two brothers Gary Fetterhoff and Lindsay Fetterhoff; and one sister Ida Harmon.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Shook Home, 55 South Second Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More