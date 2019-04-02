|
On March 31, 2019, Richard (Dick) Thomas Cline, loving husband and father of two children, passed away peacefully at home in Waynesboro, PA at the age of 85.
Dick was born June 1, 1933 in Potsdam, New York to Don and Margaret (Molnar) Cline. Dick graduated from Massena High School in Massena, NY and attended SUNY Oswego. On December 31, 1960, he married Georgia Karrels. They raised one daughter, Kimberly and a son Richard. While in the military, attending night school and through the Bootstrap Program, he earned his Bachelor's Degree at the University of Nebraska, Omaha in 1964. In 1975, Dick graduated from Pepperdine University where he earned a Master's Degree in Education.
In 1953, Mr. Cine enlisted as a private in the US Army and utilized every opportunity to get ahead. In 1954, Cline went to Infantry Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, GA where he achieved the grade of 2nd Lieutenant. In 1955 he went to Fort Campbell KY for Parachute Jump Training and then reported to Gary AFB for Basic Flight School where earned the rank of 1st Lieutenant and learned how to fly. In 1957, Lt. Cline went to Korea and was responsible for transporting Korean Army General Paik in a Bell H-13 helicopter. For his service in Korea, Dick received the Distinguished Military Service Medal. In 1961, he shipped to Frankfurt Germany for 3 years and in 1965 he went to Vietnam for the first of his two tours. He served as a 1st Cavalry Division UHID Leader in the first of his two historic battles, the Ia Drang Valley. Cline returned to Germany for one year before returning to Vietnam for a second tour where he took part in the second historic battle, the Tet Offensive. Cline commanded a company of CH-47 Chinook Helicopters and received a number of honors for his service, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star. In 1974, LTC Cline retired from active duty military service at Yuma Proving Ground, Yuma Arizona.
Dick's commitments to the military and all US veterans continued with 20 more years of civil service for the Federal Government and through his volunteer work at the American Legion in Waynesboro, PA where he served as Adjutant.
Being a boxer, wrestler and football player in his youth, Dick was an avid fan of most sports. He was especially proud to be a member of the powerhouse 1950 Massena (NY) High School football team that was part of a 55 game winning streak, and with being inducted into the Massena High School Football Hall of Fame. Dick was known for his wonderful smile that lit up his face and his kind and humble spirit.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Georgia, daughter Kimberly A. Rhodehamel, son Richard T. Cline II, granddaughters Sarah Rhodehamel, Kelsey Cline and Lexie Cline, and brother, Gerald F. Cline.
Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grane Hospice Care, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Arrangements are by Grove Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, PA.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 2, 2019