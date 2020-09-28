Robert E. Boswell
Waynesboro - Mr. Robert E. Boswell, 81, of Salem Church Road, Waynesboro, died Thursday morning, September 24, 2020, in his home.
Born January 26, 1939 in Richmond, VA, he was the son of the late Richard M and Cora P. (Jones) Boswell.
Mr. Boswell was a graduate of Clear Spring High School with the Class of 1956. He later attended Hagerstown Junior College for 2 years.
He and his wife of over 60 years, Dorothy E. (Bitner) Boswell, were married on October 11, 1959 in Hagerstown, MD.
Mr. Boswell worked at Mack Truck, Hagerstown, for over 30 years. He retired in 1993. He also owned and operated D&R Distributors with his wife for many years.
He was a member of Five Forks Brethren in Christ Church and Eagles Club, Inc, both of Waynesboro and the NRA.
Mr. Boswell was an avid hunter and enjoyed being a taxidermist. He was also proud to have been an Eagle Scout and enjoyed square dancing, camping, boating, wildlife animals, and being a handyman who was not afraid to tackle new things.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Wendy L. Scott-Beeler and her husband, Rick of Waynesboro; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer Boswell, Seth Scott, Emily Schuit, Michael Boswell, and Matthew Beeler and his wife, Kira; 14 great-grand; two brothers, Richard Boswell of Waynesboro and Willie Boswell of Funkstown, MD; and Alice Waltz of Hagerstown; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Michael E. Boswell, who died on June 1, 1999.
Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the Auditorium at Five Forks Brethren in Christ Church, 9244 Five Forks Road, Waynesboro, with Pastor Ray Kipe officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Wednesday afternoon, in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Five Forks Brethren in Christ Church, 9244 Five Forks Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com