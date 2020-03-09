|
|
Mr. Robert E. Miller, 90, of MacAfee Hill Road, Cascade, MD, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 in Williamsport Retirement Village, Williamsport, MD.
Born November 11, 1929 in Cascade, MD, he was the son of the late Harvey Allen and Edith May (Smith) Miller.
Mr. Miller was employed at Fort Ritchie, MD for 32 years. He retired in 1984 as foreman of the motor pool. Prior to his employment at Fort Ritchie, he worked as a mechanic at several area garages and Blue Ridge Sportsman Association where he served as farm manager and also held a lifetime membership. He also was a life member of South Mountain Rod and Gun Club.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially fishing and spending time with his wife at the cabin they owned in earlier years.
Mr. Miller is survived by eight children; Joyce Stottlemyer of Hagerstown, Gary Miller of Thurmont, MD, Patricia Staubs of Hagerstown, Cathy Scott of Waynesboro, Susan Shockey (Frank) of Blue Ridge Summit, Dale Miller (Susie) and Robert Miller (Tracy), both of Sabillasville, MD and Sandra Burgess of Burlison, TN; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one sister, Hazel B. Zinkhan of Thurmont; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Aneeda Mae (Ridenour) Miller who passed away July 21, 2019; an infant son; four sisters, Helen Bittner, Esther Yingling, Gladys Wolfe and Betty Dingle; and two brothers, Richard Miller and Harry Miller.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Ernest Witmer officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Church Cemetery, Cascade.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M., Tuesday in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 9, 2020