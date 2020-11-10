Robert Eugene "Bobby" Hawbaker
Robert Eugene "Bobby" Hawbaker, 74, of Waynesboro, PA, died on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at York Hospital in York, PA. Born July 14, 1946 in Mercersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Viola (Mullinix) Hawbaker. He was the devoted husband of the late Ceciley "Bonnie" (Wills) Hawbaker, to whom he was married for 41 years. She preceded him in death on July 28, 2020.
Bobby was a welder with Johnson Controls (the former Frick Company) in Waynesboro for more than 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on lawn mowers, watching NASCAR races, and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his son, Robert V. Hawbaker (Lisa) of Waynesboro; step-sons, Jackie Myers of Hagerstown, MD and Jeffery Myers of Smithsburg, MD; sister, Frances Reed; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Chuck Hawbaker; a step-son, Randy Myers; and 5 siblings, Junior, Donny, Edna, Frances, and Esther.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. A joint graveside service for Bobby and Bonnie will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Fairfield, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
P.O. Box 100, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.
