1/1
Robert Eugene "Bobby" Hawbaker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Eugene "Bobby" Hawbaker
Robert Eugene "Bobby" Hawbaker, 74, of Waynesboro, PA, died on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at York Hospital in York, PA. Born July 14, 1946 in Mercersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Viola (Mullinix) Hawbaker. He was the devoted husband of the late Ceciley "Bonnie" (Wills) Hawbaker, to whom he was married for 41 years. She preceded him in death on July 28, 2020.
Bobby was a welder with Johnson Controls (the former Frick Company) in Waynesboro for more than 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on lawn mowers, watching NASCAR races, and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his son, Robert V. Hawbaker (Lisa) of Waynesboro; step-sons, Jackie Myers of Hagerstown, MD and Jeffery Myers of Smithsburg, MD; sister, Frances Reed; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Chuck Hawbaker; a step-son, Randy Myers; and 5 siblings, Junior, Donny, Edna, Frances, and Esther.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. A joint graveside service for Bobby and Bonnie will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Fairfield, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 100, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
410-848-3933
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg Myers-Duboraw FH - Emmitsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved