Robert Lee Harshman

Robert Lee Harshman was born August 24, 1940, at Hagerstown, MD. He was the son of J. Walter and Thelma Gipe Harshman. Robert died at the Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD, on August 24, 2020 at the age of 80 years old. Robert was a produce farmer and enjoyed his many customers and acquaintances. He was a life long active and beloved member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church. On Mar. 18, 1962, Robert was married to Judy Filbrun at the home of her parents, by her grandfather, Elder Joe Skiles. They spent their 51 years of married life in the state of Maryland and the Antietam church district; 4 children were born to them. Surviving are 2 sons, Randy and wife Jeanine, Rick and wife Heidi, a daughter, Regina and husband Monroe Brooks; a daughter-in-law, Maxine, wife of Robin; a sister Doralyn; and numerous beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, his parents and a son, Robin. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 28 at the Antietam Old German Baptist Brethren meetinghouse on State Route 316 north of Waynesboro by the home Brethren. A socially distanced, no handshaking viewing will be conducted at the meetinghouse beginning at 8:30 AM prior to the funeral service. The body will be laid to rest at the adjoining cemetery.



