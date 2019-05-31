|
Robert P. Kreitz, Sr., 80, of Waynesboro, PA, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 25, 2019. He passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born January 6, 1939 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late John C. Kreitz and Helen (Eyler) Kreitz.
He was an Interior / Exterior Painter for 46 years, owning and operating Bob's Painting for 25 years.
He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church of Waynesboro. He was also a member of the Owl's Club, American Legion, Moose Club, Eagles Club Inc., FOE and VFW all of Waynesboro. He loved his crab feeds, yard-sales and working in the yard. He owned horses and was an assistant horse trainer at Charlestown. Above all, he loved to take care of his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna R. (Martin) Kreitz, son, Robert Kreitz, Jr., daughter, Lisa Kreitz Carpegna and husband Scott, grandchildren, Dustin Carpegna and Myriah Reasy, brother, Gene Kreitz, special friend, Chester "Gunsmoke" Shifflet, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brother, Alfred, John, William and Richard and sisters, Carol, Betty, Dorothy, Polly and Jackie.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00pm at St. Andrew Catholic Church Cemetery, with Father Robert Malagesi officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Robert Kreitz, Sr. to St. Andrew Catholic Church, 12 N. Broad St. Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 31, 2019