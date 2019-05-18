|
|
Robin "Rob" Waltz Sr. died peacefully at Doey's House on May 16th, 2019 in Hagerstown, MD at the age of 68.
Rob is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Joanne Waltz of Smithsburg, MD; brother, Rusty Waltz of Frederick, MD; sisters, Lori Frantz of Waynesboro, PA, and Michelle Waltz-Sneath of Hanover, PA; children, Jon Waltz of Springfield, MO, Robin Waltz Jr. of Hagerstown, MD, Dawn Updegrave of Gulf Breeze, FL, and Anthony Waltz
of Ottawa, KS, along with grandchildren, numer-ous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Joyce Waltz Sr.; sisters, Kimberly R. Waltz-Urich and Ginger Fitzpatrick.
Rob was born on June 14th, 1950 in Waynesboro, PA to Ray and Joyce Waltz Sr. He graduated from Waynesboro High School in 1968. He continued his education later in life, grad-uating from Hagerstown Community College in 2003 with a degree in Business Administration. After mar-rying Joanne in 1989 and moving to Smithsburg, Rob began working for Ewing Oil as a truck driver, and retired from Save A Lot Foods in 2015. The couple welcomed four children from previous marriages into their lives and they both took pride in being part of a blended family. His children remember him as a man of impeccable and sometimes tactless humor, his love of woodworking, and his passionate dedication to the St. Paul's Evangelical Free Lutheran Church in Leitersburg, MD.
He was a 50 Year Lifetime Member of the Mechanics Steam Fire Engine and Hose Company #1, as part of the Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department. He was a gen-erous individual who loved his family and was passion-ate about helping others.
Keeping with his request to donate his body to sci-ence, a memorial service to celebrate his life is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22nd at St. Paul's Evangelical Free Lutheran Church in Leitersburg, MD. The family will receive visitors at 10:30am. The service will begin at 11am. Pastor Terry Culler will officiate the cer-emony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rob's life. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to St. Paul's.
The family would like to thank the staff and care-givers at Doey's House in Hagerstown, MD, for their exemplary effort in provid-ing hospice care, and to the many doctors and hospital staff at Meritus Health.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 18, 2019