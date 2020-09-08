Rollen H. "Hugh" Swink
Waynesboro - Mr. Rollen H. "Hugh" Swink, 86, of Amsterdam Road, Waynesboro, passed away Sunday morning, September 6, 2020, in his home.
Born January 1, 1934 in Marmaduke, AR, he was the son of the late Willis R. and Altie Mae (Gonser) Swink.
He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Shenandoah University in Management and Master of Science Degree from Frostburg State College in Management, Magna Cum-Laude.
Mr. Swink served with the United States Army from 1953 until 1955.
He and his wife, of over 64 years, Martha (Timms) Swink, were married on November 19, 1955 in Arlington, VA. Together they enjoyed their winters in Florida for nearly 20 years. While wintering in Florida, he coordinated the yearly blood drives for his area.
Mr. Swink worked for the United States Government for 37 years. He worked for the Department of Defense in the Washington, D.C. area and in Arizona before moving to Waynesboro in 1973. He retired from his position as Head of Procurement at Fort Ritchie (MD) in 1989. After his retirement, he partnered with his son, David at Knollwood Landscape Company.
He was a member of The Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro and Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, Waynesboro.
Mr. Swink enjoyed playing golf, watching his grandchildren's sporting events, and family vacations. He also authored thee Christian books: The Theology of the Holy Spirit, Marriage in the Eyes of God, and The Theology of Prosperity.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, Rick Swink and his wife, Elli of Arnold, MD, Bruce Swink of Waynesboro, Randy Swink and his wife, Angie of San Diego, CA, and David Swink and his wife, Tina of Waynesboro; six grandchildren, Maggie Swink, Isaac Swink, Anna Swink, Elliott Swink, Nicholas Swink, and Misha Swink; one great-granddaughter, Blake Swink; one brother, Melvin Swink of Jonesboro, AR; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, David Swink.
A celebration of life service will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Renfrew Park Pavilion, 1010 East Main Street, Waynesboro. A prayer service will be held at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Tom Thomas officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro, 105 E. Main St., Waynesboro, PA 17268 or The American Red Cross at www.redcross.org
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com