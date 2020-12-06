Ronald W. Mills
Waynesboro - Mr. Ronald W. Mills, 87, a resident of Quincy Village and formerly of Slabtown Road, both of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Saturday morning, December 5, 2020, in the nursing home.
Born October 4, 1933 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Bernard F. and Leila (Suffelcoll) Mills.
Mr. Mills attended Quincy High School and later played minor league baseball for the Philadelphia Athletics from 1953 until 1957.
He and his wife of over 70 years, C. Joyce (Monn) Mills, were married June 30, 1950 in South Mountain, PA.
Mr. Mills was a master of all trades and tried his hand at a number of different businesses and trades. He owned and operated Atlantic Service Station, Waynesboro and Mills' Abattoir Butcher Shop, he worked at Landis Tool Company, Waynesboro, and TB Woods, Chambersburg. Mr. Mills was a talented carpenter building homes and home improvements up until he was 79 years old. He was an honest man, who took pride in all his work.
He attended South Mountain Bible Church his whole life and was a former member of South Mountain Fish and Game and Waynesboro Fish and Game. Mr. Mills enjoyed golfing, horse races, and deer hunting.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Beverly C. Parker and her husband Timothy of Suffolk, VA, Jeffrey R. Mills and his wife Kathy of East Berlin, PA, and Lisa D. Rosenberry and her husband Marty of Waynesboro; five grandchildren, Jesse Mills, Jason Mills, Lindsay Spires, Alexis Rosenberry, and Garrett Rosenberry; four great-grandchildren, Rylee Mills, Allison Spires, Avery Spires, and Jace Mills; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was the last of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings, Hillard Mills, Helen Rook, Bernard Mills, David Mills, Guy Mills, George Mills, Glen Mills, and Jane Reese.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, December 11, 2020 in South Mountain Bible Church, 11275 South Mountain Road, Fayetteville, PA with Mr. Henry Kendall officiating. All CDC guidelines, including masks, will be strictly adhered to. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, near Quincy, PA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Friday morning, in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: South Mountain Bible Church, 11275 South Mountain Road, Fayetteville, PA 17222.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com