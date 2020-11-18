Ronney L. Conrad
Greencastle - Ronney L. Conrad, age 70 of Greencastle, PA died Monday morning November 16, 2020 in the UPMC Hospital in Altoona, PA.
Born December 18, 1949 in Berkeley Springs, WV, he was the son of the late Leo and Vada (Clingerman) Conrad. He married his wife Judith L. (Noble) Conrad on October 21, 1973.
Ronney had been employed at Mack Truck Hagerstown for 14 years and then was a truck driver for ABF Freight, retiring after 28 years of service in 2016. He was a 1969 graduate of Everett Area High School and was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Ronney was an active member of the Otterbein United Brethren Church of Greencastle. He was a life member of the Greencastle VFW Post #6319, a member of the Greencastle American Legion Post #373 and a retired member of the Teamsters Union Local #776. His hobbies and interests included fishing, hunting and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Surviving family in addition to his wife are three sons, David Conrad of Halethorpe, MD, Daniel Conrad and wife Michelle of Searcy, AR, Adam Conrad and wife Jennifer of Glen Burnie, MD; three grandchildren, Jillian Conrad, Madelyn Cossitt, Christopher Cossitt; siblings, Delores Ray and husband Ambrose of Hancock, MD, Naomi Smith of Breezewood, PA, Roy Conrad and wife Connie and Wayne Conrad, all of Artemas, PA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Glenda Hott and her husband John, sister-in-law Ginger Conrad and a brother-in-law Wade Sigel.
Funeral services will be held on Friday November 20 at 2:00 PM at the Otterbein United Brethren Church 146 Leitersburg St. Greencastle with Pastor David Rawley officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Chambersburg VFW Post #1599 Honor Guard will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. There will be no viewing but the family will receive friends at the church one hour before the service on Friday. Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the Otterbein United Brethren Church 146 Leitersburg St. Greencastle, PA 17225. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
. Arrangements were entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle.