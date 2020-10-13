1/
Rosalie D. Higgins
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalie D. Higgins
Huntingdon - Rosalie Higgins age 62 of Huntingdon passed away October 9, 2020. She was born in Waynesboro on March 20, 1958 to Robert and Rosalie C. (Leckron) Hykes. She was employed as a medical secretary. Rosalie had been a member of the Greencastle Otterbein United Brethren Church. She loved her children, son-in-law and grandson.
She is preceded in death by her husband William S. Higgins, parents; Robert and Rosalie Hykes, and son Robert William Higgins.
She is survived by her children; Katharine and husband Patrick Garber, Julie Harbaugh, Ashleigh Thompson, Beth Thompson, Grandson; Landon Higgins, and adopted grandchildren; Brianna Reese and December Eck.
A memorial service will be held Thursday October 15, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Greencastle Otterbein United Brethren Church.
Arrangements by Robert E. Peters Funeral Home in Huntingdon, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Greencastle Otterbein United Brethren Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert E Peters Funeral Home
1106 Mifflin St
Huntingdon, PA 16652
(814) 643-3720
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert E Peters Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved