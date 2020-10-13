Rosalie D. Higgins

Huntingdon - Rosalie Higgins age 62 of Huntingdon passed away October 9, 2020. She was born in Waynesboro on March 20, 1958 to Robert and Rosalie C. (Leckron) Hykes. She was employed as a medical secretary. Rosalie had been a member of the Greencastle Otterbein United Brethren Church. She loved her children, son-in-law and grandson.

She is preceded in death by her husband William S. Higgins, parents; Robert and Rosalie Hykes, and son Robert William Higgins.

She is survived by her children; Katharine and husband Patrick Garber, Julie Harbaugh, Ashleigh Thompson, Beth Thompson, Grandson; Landon Higgins, and adopted grandchildren; Brianna Reese and December Eck.

A memorial service will be held Thursday October 15, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Greencastle Otterbein United Brethren Church.

Arrangements by Robert E. Peters Funeral Home in Huntingdon, PA.



