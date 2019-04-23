|
|
Mrs. Rose Marie (Baumgardner) Jablonski, 96, a lifelong area resident who spent her recent years at the Inn at Luther Ridge, Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Rose was born January 30, 1923 in Midvale, PA, and was the daughter of the late Quinter Daniel and Rose Cecilia (Rogers) Baumgardner. She was a member of Prices Church of the Brethren, Waynesboro, PA.
Mrs. Jablonski and her beloved husband the late Mr. Leon John Jablonski were married in 1971 in Martinsburg, VA. Mr. Jablonski passed away in October 2009. Mrs. Jablonski and her husband were avid travelers – they went on an African safari, flew over Mount Everest, rode horseback in the desert and attended numerous Olympic Games throughout the years. Mrs. Jablonski was passionate about reading, loved European history, excelled at crosswords and enjoyed both swimming and basketball in her youth.
Mrs. Jablonski graduated from Washington Township High School with the class of 1940. She went on to graduate from the University of Maryland, earning a degree in accounting and owning a thriving accounting practice.
Rose Jablonski gave love freely and was adored in return as a daughter, wife, mother, sister, Nana, Grammy Nana and Aunt Rene. She is survived by one daughter, Jane Eshelman Shaefer; three grandchildren: Stephen Owen Shaefer, Jill Shaefer Alexander and Diane Marie Eshelman; five great grandchildren: Ryan, Joshua, Cassie and Diane's two children; two sisters: Helen Hamilton and Dorothy Jean Chamberlin; niece Meg Phelps; nephew Dan Baumgardner; and many more nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, David R. Eshelman; one sister Edna J. Smith; and two brothers, Robert B. and Quinter "Buzz" Baumgardner.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro. Burial will follow in Antietam Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com and donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, Philadelphia, PA or Wilson College, Chambersburg, PA or any charity supporting animal welfare.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 23, 2019