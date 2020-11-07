Rosemarie (Tutwiler) Williams
Greencastle - Rosemarie (Tutwiler) Williams, 84, of Greencastle, PA. passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 23, 1936, in Mt. Crawford, VA. , she was the daughter of the late Warren and Isa Tutwiler.
Mrs. Williams earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from Shepherd University with the Class of 1958. She later earned her Master's equivalency from McDaniel College in 1975. She first taught at the Musselman High school, and then was employed as a Physical Education Teacher at the Williamsport High School, Williamsport, MD. for 33 years . She retired in the year 2000, after a very rewarding career. She was a mentor and coach to many students throughout her career, in which she coached basketball, softball, and cross country. Coach Williams and her runners earned four consecutive MD state championships. Notably she was inducted into the Washington County Sports Hall of Fame in 2014. Rosemarie was an active member of the Williamsport Girls and Women In Sports Committee. She was a lifelong UNC basketball fan and in her earlier years enjoyed running, golfing, going to the ocean, and driving her convertibles !
Mrs. Williams will be remembered as a kind soul, with a giving, gracious, and helpful spirit , always having a smile to give and a laugh to share !
She is survived by her son, Michael W. Williams of Smithsburg, MD; her former spouse and close friend, Hugh Williams; her loving sister, Lola Clarke and husband Denny of Martinsburg, WV; her dear friend and sister-in-law Iris Tutwiler of Martinsburg, WV. , as well as her nephews Steve and Tim; and her nieces Jennifer, Denise, Jeri, Jan, and Susie, who lovingly referred to her as "Sissy". She is also survived by great nieces and nephews that she cherished. Rosemarie so enjoyed and appreciated all the wonderful times she spent with her teaching colleague, and dear, long time friend Dotti Zimmerman. Another close friend and coaching colleague was Kevin Murphy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Richard Tutwiler and a nephew Todd Tutwiler.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm- 4:00 pm and 6:00 P.M.-8:00 PM. on Friday, November 13, 2020, in the Five Forks Brethren In Christ Church, located at 9244 Five Forks Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268. A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov.14, 2020 at the Five Forks Church.
A celebration of life service for family, friends, colleagues, former students and her former athletes will be held in the spring of 2021.( date, time, and place TBD)
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamsport Girls and Women In Sports Committee. The donation can be sent to Mrs. Cheryl Wilkes, 13343 John Martin Drive, Williamsport, MD. 21795. Monies will be put into a scholarship fund in Mrs. Williams' name. Another option would be to donate money for a tree to be planted on the Williamsport High School campus in Mrs. Williams' memory. That donation should be sent to the Williamsport High School, (in care of Athletic Director, Emily Crabtree) located at 5 South Clifton Drive, Williamsport, MD. 21795.
