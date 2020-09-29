1/1
Ruth E. Dorman
On Saturday, September 19, 2020, Ruth E. Dorman, loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed away at the age of 89. Ruth was born on March 1, 1931 in Parryville Pennsylvania. For the last 20 years of her life, she was an active member of both the Greencastle and Waynesboro communities. Ruth was a devout member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, most recently in Waynesboro, PA.
Ruth was a retired licensed practical nurse with most of her career spent specializing in geriatrics and grief counseling. Ruth leaves behind her son Joseph and daughter-in-law Kay, stepdaughter Denise and son-in-law Don, stepson Phillip and daughter-in-law Margie, daughter-in-law Gail, daughter-in-law Tammy and stepson, Del. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Her husband, William Dorman and two stepsons, Terry and William, predeceased her.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Waynesboro Seventh-Day Adventist Church (address: PO Box 123, Waynesboro, PA 17268-0123), Frederick Health Hospice at www.frederickhealthhospice.org/donate-support.aspx (address: 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick MD 21701) or to the Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyusa.org.
Her family will have a celebration of life memorial at a later date.

Published in The RecordHerald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
