Ruth M. (Sellers) Coldsmith, age 86, a resident of Londonderry Village, Palmyra, PA and formerly of the Quincy Retirement Community and Apple Dr., Greencastle, died Sunday evening June 16, 2019, at Londonderry Village.
Born March 16, 1933, in Waynesboro PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur R. and Hazel M. (Bowders) Sellers. Ruth married her husband, Don A. Coldsmith on October 22, 1955, in Greencastle. They had renewed their wedding vows in April, 2018. Don died on September 9, 2018.
Ruth was a registered nurse, having worked for two pediatricians in Hagerstown, MD for 22 years. She worked for the Washington County Health Dept. in children's health for 15 years and had previously worked for Head Start for 4 years as Children's Health Coordinator.
She was a 1951 graduate of Greencastle High School and received her registered nursing degree from the Union Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore, MD.
She was a member of the Grace United Church of Christ of Greencastle and a former member of the Greencastle Lioness Club.
Surviving are two daughters, Melanie Coldsmith Bellissimo and husband, Joseph of Hershey, PA; Laurie Coldsmith Schwing and husband, Eric Barnhart of Hershey, PA; four grandchildren, Bryan Bellissimo and wife, Mallory; Bethany Schwing; Don Bellissimo and wife, Lindsay; Joseph James Bellissimo; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Owen Bellissimo; and one sister, Mary Ann Myers of Greencastle.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11 AM at Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Chaplain Justin Isbister officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the service on Thursday. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Antietam Humane Society, 230 East Main St., Waynesboro, PA 17268. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on July 9, 2019