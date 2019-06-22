|
Sarah Louise (Heefner) Forsythe, age 92 of Greencastle, PA, died Wednesday evening June 19, 2019 in her home.
Born August 24, 1926 in Quincy Township, Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late B. Wilbur and Sarah (Vanderau) Heefner. She married her husband Vernon E. Forsythe on April 21, 1946.
Louise was a homemaker and a member of the LifePoint Church in Chambersburg. She was a member of the Golden Age Club of Chambersburg. Her hobbies and interests included quilting, bird watching, collecting dolls and she loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
Surviving family in addition to her husband of 73 years are two daughters, Marie Miller of Chambersburg, Louann Barnhart of Greencastle; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Frances Cordell of Providence Place of Chambersburg, Peggy Myers of Greencastle, Lois Donmoyer of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Janet Stoops of Waynesboro, Martha Miller of Hagerstown, Dorothy Greenlee of Waynesboro, Zaida Heefner and Katherine Heefner, both of Greencastle; one brother Harold Heefner of Waynesboro; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers Wilbur Heefner Jr .and Don Heefner.
Funeral services will be held on Monday June 24 at 11:00 AM from the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Pastor Randy Rhodes officiating. Burial will be in the Browns Mill Cemetery in Kauffman. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on June 22, 2019