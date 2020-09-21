Shirley Ann Keckler Trostle
Shirley Ann Keckler Trostle, 90, completed her lifetime on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1929, in Newark, NJ, and was the daughter of Clarence and Hazel (Rosenberger) Keckler. Upon the accidental death of her father in 1930, she moved with her mother to Waynesboro where she lived most of the years of her life.
Graduating from Waynesboro High School in 1947, she spent one year at Hood College, then later in life apprenticed to teachers in the healing arts, becoming a practitioner in 1977. Since 1989 she taught Foot Reflexology, Reiki, Transformational Breath and Channeling, and hosted groups interested in spiritual work.
She worked at the Record Herald in various capacities, mostly as proofreader, for 22 years, and for several decades worked at Chambersburg Massage Therapy Clinic by appointment. The first woman appointed to the Waynesboro Planning Commission, she served several terms in the late 1970's.
Having belonged to the Otterbein Church the first 22 years of her life and the Presbyterian Church for the next 22 years, she devoted the last few decades of her life to Astara, an organization for spiritual studies.
She enjoyed writing and wrote a health column for Warm Welcomes magazine and took great pride in being a founder of the Presbyterian Kindergarten, which operated in the years before kindergarten was established in the local public schools.
She loved Transcendental Meditation, making quilts, reading mystery stories and biographies, having a wide variety of friends and being a Democrat, and she supported progressive causes whenever she could.
Preceded in death by a son, Clayton, in 1972, and daughters, Victoria in 2012 and Gretchen in 2017, she is survived by son, Chris (wife Sharon) and grandson, Noah, in Elizabethtown, PA.
The family expresses deep gratitude to Shirley's many friends and extended family members for their cards, phone calls and visits, and to Heartland Hospice and Golden Hearts Home Health for the loving care and support provided to Shirley over the past few months. Details about a memorial service will be provided to friends and family in the coming weeks.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library,45 E. Main St, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or The Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Rd., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
