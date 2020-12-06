Shirley M. Green
Greencastle - Mrs. Shirley M. Green, 82, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Quincy Village Nursing Home, Waynesboro, PA.
Born May 4, 1938 in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond W. and Dorothy J. (Goetz) Ebersole.
She graduated from Greencastle Antrim High School with the Class of 1958.
She married James E. Green, Jr. October 26, 1963. James passed away in 1988.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Greencastle, PA
Shirley was a homemaker, taking care of her family and home while her children were growing up. She was always up for a game of Bingo…playing anywhere and everywhere! She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all of her heart and loved spending time with them.
She is survived by two children: Debbie (Atherton) and her husband, Michael Chilcote of Houstontown, PA; David Green and his wife, Melinda of Greencastle, PA; six grandsons: Aaron Green, Cody Green, Travis Atherton, Michael Stotler, Thomas E. Green, Jr. and Jason Green; twelve great-grandchildren; a sister, Sharon Gunder and a brother, Terry Ebersole and his wife, Patricia and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, James, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Judy Ebersol and Nancy Stevens.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle, is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
.