Sudie Irene (Reynolds) Smith Musselman
Waynesboro - Mrs. Sudie Irene (Reynolds) Smith Musselman, 97, of Waynesboro, PA, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 in her home.
Born January 2, 1923 in Washington County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Kemp and Maude (Minnich) Reynolds.
Mrs. Musselman graduated from Hagerstown High School with the Class of 1941.
She married her first husband, the late Clyde Smith, on August 8, 1948. Mr. Smith died on July 4, 1951. She married her second husband, the late Preston B. Musselman on January 24, 1969. Mr. Musselman died on April 8, 2007.
Mrs. Musselman was a shipper at Landis Machine Company, Waynesboro until her retirement in 1986.
She was a member of Beards Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher, custodian, and served in various other areas.
Mrs. Musselman enjoyed her family, gardening, cooking, canning, sewing, and arranging flowers.
She is survived by three step-daughters, Cinda Gehr and her husband, John, Joyce Fitz and her husband, John, and Nancy Musselman, all of Waynesboro; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was the last of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Chad Allen Gehr; three sisters, Nellie Hartman, Hilda Baer, and Mary Henry; and four brothers, Leslie "Ted" Reynolds, Isaac "Keller" Reynolds, Atlee "Dick" Reynolds, and Victor Reynolds.
Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Pastor Allen Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro. Masks will be required for both the service and the viewing.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Wednesday evening, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com