Mrs. Susan Fay (Jones) Skipper, 74, a resident of Orrstown Personal Care Home and formerly of Lower Edgemont Road, Waynesboro, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the nursing home.
Born March 20, 1945 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Earl E. and Anna P. (Brandt) Jones.
Mrs. Skipper attended James Buchanan High School in Mercersburg, PA.
She and her husband, the late Clyde E. Skipper, were married August 13, 1966. Mr. Skipper passed away March 10, 2013.
Mrs. Skipper was employed by Stanley Company, Chambersburg, PA, Waynesboro Knitting Mill, Savoy Catering and Martin's Food Store.
She was a member of Upper Strasburg Church of God and enjoyed camping, cooking, gardening, sewing, being with her dogs, and spending time with her family.
Mrs. Skipper is survived by four sisters, Patricia Ann Novack of Fort Pierce, FL, Martha M. Jones of Knoxville, TN, Doris J. Byrd of Winston Salem, NC and Charlotte J. Vink of Chambersburg, PA; three brothers, Robert E. Jones of East Berlin, PA, Earl T. Jones of Spring Run, PA and Charles L. Jones of Greencastle, PA; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, David Theodore Jones and one sister, Sara Jane Ricker.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 5, 2019, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Pastor Timothy Redmond officiating. Burial will follow in Harbaugh Church Cemetery, Rouzerville, PA.
There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Monday morning, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on July 31, 2019