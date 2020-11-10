Theodore W. "Ted" Fleagle
Waynesboro - Mr. Theodore W. "Ted" Fleagle, 91, of 50 East Fourth Street, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday morning, November 9, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.
Born July 7, 1929 in Edgemont, MD, he was the son of the late Jacob E. and Bertha P. (Deal) Fleagle. He attended Smithsburg, MD schools and worked at Waynesboro Shoe Company for several years. He was employed at the former Landis Tool Company in Waynesboro as their landscaper, where he kept it as a showplace with beautiful flowers and lawns. He retired in July 1991 after over 30 years of service.
He was a member of Germantown Church of God, Cascade, MD and the Owls Club, Inc., Waynesboro.
He loved working in his garden and planting an abundance of flowers around his home. In his younger years his joy was hunting mushrooms in the mountains with his friends.
Theodore is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mrs. Esther Myers Fleagle whom he married July 2, 1955; daughter Barbara Newcomer and her husband, Ken of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Kyle Newcomer of Raleigh and Cathy Newcomer of Durham, NC; his adorable granddog Ari; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Lorraine Brown, Ada Shatzer, Violet Schildt Beck, Naomi Wilhide, Irene Fleagle, Ruth Reynolds and Betty Rowe; and brothers, Lloyd Fleagle, Vernon "Bub" Fleagle, Daniel Fleagle, Leon Fleagle, Wayne Fleagle, Leroy Fleagle and Don Fleagle.
Services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 13, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro with Pastor Mark Hosler officiating. Burial will follow in Burns Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M., Thursday evening, in the funeral home.
Mask are required for those attending the viewing and funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Germantown Church of God, 16924 Raven Rock Road, Cascade, MD 21719-1945.
