Theophilus Coleman Jr.
Washington, NJ - Theophilus Coleman Jr., 87, of Washington, NJ and previously of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on October 21, 2020 at home with loved ones by his side.
Theo was born on March 25, 1933 in Waynesboro, PA to the late Theophilus and Hanna Coleman.
He was a graduate from Waynesboro High School class of 1951. Theo served his country proudly in the United States National Guard before being honorably discharged in 1957. He owned and operated Theo's Flower Shop in Washington, NJ for over 35 years, and was also a previous owner of The Washington Cemetery. Theo was a longtime member of the Washington Rotary Club and organized teen dances at the Washington Elks Lodge. He had a passion for music and will be missed by all who knew him.
Theo is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Gertrude Coleman and children; Craig Coleman, Jean Ferry, and JoAnn Gaw. He will be greatly missed by his remaining siblings. He also leaves behind many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Theo is predeceased by his children George Edward Coleman and Robert Allen Coleman. He was also predeceased by some of his ten siblings.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday October 24, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Warren Hills Memorial Home, 234 West Washington Ave. Washington, NJ 07882. Graveside services will be held on Monday October 26, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Green Hill Cemetery in Waynesboro, PA.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Theo's name to the Washington Rotary Club, C/O Elden Mills, 203 Rt. 31 North, Washington, NJ 07882.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Warren Hills Memorial Home, 234 West Washington Ave. Washington, NJ 07882. To send an online condolence please visit www.warrenhillsmemorialhome.com
.