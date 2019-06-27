|
|
Mr. Thomas Luther Bushman, 80, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Quincy Village Nursing Home, following a brief illness.
Born February 28, 1939 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Charles William and Anna Elizabeth (Portner) Bushman.
Growing up in Emmitsburg, MD, he graduated from Emmitsburg High School with the Class of 1957.
He married the love of his life and favorite dance partner, Marlene Naomi (Bohn) Bushman on June 18th, 1966 in Union Bridge, MD. In addition to Emmitsburg, he's lived in Thurmont, MD, Blue Ridge Summit, PA and he and Marlene made their home in Waynesboro in 1982.
Thomas worked over 44 years in the restaurant business, both as a cook and as a manager. Those restaurants include: Royer's, Hilltop, Keystone Kountry Kitchen and the Parlor House. His cooking skills did not stop after he clocked out. He did a lot of the cooking at home and loved to bring his wife a "made to order" breakfast every morning.
Each Sunday you could find Thomas and Marlene at Pen Mar Park, where they would go and listen to music and dance the day away! Their talents won them several dance competitions over the years. He was a hardworking man and a devoted husband and father. Always a gentleman, and the most kind and caring man a person could meet. He put others needs before his own and treated everyone and everything with utmost respect.
In addition to his wife, Marlene, he is survived by his son, Michael Bushman and his companion, Gretchen Robinson, both of Waynesboro; a grandson, Thomas Michael Bushman; a brother, Greg Bushman of Hagerstown, MD and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Anna Louise Bushman; two other sisters, Helen Carico and Mae Brown and two brothers: David Bushman and Charles "Bo" Bushman.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Scenic Lookout at Pen Mar Park, 14600 Pen Mar High Rock Rd Highfield-Cascade, MD. The family will greet friends after the service. A potluck picnic will begin at 1:00 P.M. Feel free to bring a dish to share. The family will be staying at the park to enjoy the band playing from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. and are hoping you'll enjoy that time with them, so bring your dancing shoes!
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on June 27, 2019