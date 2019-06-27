Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Scenic Lookout at Pen Mar Park
14600 Pen Mar High Rock Rd
Highfield-Cascade, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Bushman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mr. Thomas Luther Bushman


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mr. Thomas Luther Bushman Obituary
Mr. Thomas Luther Bushman, 80, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Quincy Village Nursing Home, following a brief illness.

Born February 28, 1939 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Charles William and Anna Elizabeth (Portner) Bushman.

Growing up in Emmitsburg, MD, he graduated from Emmitsburg High School with the Class of 1957.

He married the love of his life and favorite dance partner, Marlene Naomi (Bohn) Bushman on June 18th, 1966 in Union Bridge, MD. In addition to Emmitsburg, he's lived in Thurmont, MD, Blue Ridge Summit, PA and he and Marlene made their home in Waynesboro in 1982.

Thomas worked over 44 years in the restaurant business, both as a cook and as a manager. Those restaurants include: Royer's, Hilltop, Keystone Kountry Kitchen and the Parlor House. His cooking skills did not stop after he clocked out. He did a lot of the cooking at home and loved to bring his wife a "made to order" breakfast every morning.

Each Sunday you could find Thomas and Marlene at Pen Mar Park, where they would go and listen to music and dance the day away! Their talents won them several dance competitions over the years. He was a hardworking man and a devoted husband and father. Always a gentleman, and the most kind and caring man a person could meet. He put others needs before his own and treated everyone and everything with utmost respect.

In addition to his wife, Marlene, he is survived by his son, Michael Bushman and his companion, Gretchen Robinson, both of Waynesboro; a grandson, Thomas Michael Bushman; a brother, Greg Bushman of Hagerstown, MD and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Anna Louise Bushman; two other sisters, Helen Carico and Mae Brown and two brothers: David Bushman and Charles "Bo" Bushman.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Scenic Lookout at Pen Mar Park, 14600 Pen Mar High Rock Rd Highfield-Cascade, MD. The family will greet friends after the service. A potluck picnic will begin at 1:00 P.M. Feel free to bring a dish to share. The family will be staying at the park to enjoy the band playing from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. and are hoping you'll enjoy that time with them, so bring your dancing shoes!

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now