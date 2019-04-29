|
Timothy Harney, age 59, of Greencastle, PA went to be with the Lord while surrounded by his family Thursday evening April 25, 2019, in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born January 22, 1960, in Manhattan, NY, he was the son of the late Rita Harney. He was currently working at Ventura Foods in Chambersburg and also had worked as a maintenance technician for apartment building complexes and drove a truck for Schneider Trucking Co.
In his younger years, he was a volunteer with the Lebanon City Fire Department in Lebanon, PA and was also a former member of the Dealers Choice Band in Lebanon. He also enjoyed landscaping, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia, computers and electronics, his dogs, family and friends. Timothy also enjoyed vintage juke boxes, lanterns and neon lights.
Surviving family are his spouse Wanda (Hartman) Mellott of Greencastle, daughter, Kelly J. (Salvatore) Bellia of Elizabethtown, PA, son, Michael R. (Nicole) Harney of Bainbridge, PA, granddaughter, Arianna Bellia, two grandsons, Larkin Harney, Raiden Harney, step-daughter, Kelsey (Nathan) Rummel of Chambersburg and step-grandson, Pierce Rummel.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday May 1, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Pastor Harry Miller officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Online condolences may be given at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 29, 2019