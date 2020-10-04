Timothy R. Berklite
Waynesboro - Retired First Sergeant Timothy R. Berklite, 64, of Hamilton Ave., Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, in his home.
Born May 10, 1956 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Barry R. Berklite of Waynesboro and the late Juanita (Needy) Wren.
Tim graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1974.
He and his wife of over 17 years, Jean R. (Phenicie) Berklite, were married on February 1, 2003 in Chambersburg.
Tim served over 36 years with the National Guard, including 26 on active duty with the United States Army. During his service he served during combat in Iraq and was awarded The Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal (2), Army Commendation Medal (5), Army Achievement Medal (4), Humanitarian Service Medal (3), Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (3) and numerous other medals and awards. He retired in 2013.
He was a member and past commander of Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, Waynesboro, Past Commander of the Bi-County American Legion, and was a member of Eagles Club, Inc., Owl's Club, Moose Club #1191, Waynesboro Fish and Game, and Acacia Lodge #586 F.&A.M., all of Waynesboro.
Tim enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and bowling.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by four children, Erica Alampiev and her husband, Denny of Plainfield, PA, Dustin Berklite of Chambersburg, Stephanie Behnke and her husband, Kevin of Waynesboro, and Jen Martin of Waynesboro; five grandchildren, Nick, Sophia, Jordan, Ali and Katie Beth; two sisters, Jennifer Addlesberger of Frederick, MD and Tammy Carstensen of The Netherlands; and several aunts, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Pastor John Weber officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Burns Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Tuesday evening, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, 63 E. Main Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com