Velma Proctor McKendrick, 81, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 in her home. Born December 17, 1937 in Hammersley Fork, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Hamilton and Twila Fern (Starr) Proctor. She married Ronald (Smokey) McKendrick on December 14, 1957.
She was a 1955 graduate of Bucktail Area High School in Renovo, Pa. She was also a graduate of Washington County Hospital School of nursing class of 1958. She was a registered nurse at Washington County Hospital for over 35 years and retired in 2003. She was a very active member of Rouzerville United Methodist Church and served on various committees over the years and loved singing in the choir. She was a member of the Washington County Hospital Alumnae Association.
She was preceded in death by parents, Hamilton and Twila Fern Starr Proctor, sister Joan Proctor, and brothers, Dean, Hamilton Jr., Gale and Alan Proctor, and great grandson Gabriel Dean Dingle She is survived by her husband Ronald of 61 years, 7 children: Mark Mckendrick and wife Karen of Waynesboro, PA, Dawn Dingle and husband Vernon of Smithsburg, Md., Scott McKendrick and wife Charlotte of Waynesboro, PA, Brian McKendrick and wife Deana of Waynesboro, PA, Robin Schroyer and husband John of Waynesboro, PA, Sheila Frankenfield and husband Donald of Greencastle, Pa., Sherry Emory and husband Scott of Waynesboro, PA, 14 Grandchildren, and 31 great grandchildren. She is also survived by sister, Aline Gavlock of Renovo, Pa., brothers: Tod Proctor of Endicott, N.Y., Neal Proctor of Julian, Pa., and Jason Proctor of Beech Creek, Pa.
Velma loved life fully. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren who she cooked lunch for every Sunday following church services. She and her husband loved camping and went on various adventures throughout the United States in their camper. Velma loved Jesus and her church family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Rouzerville United Methodist church P.O. box 3 Rouzerville, Pa.17250. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, July 10 @ 11:00am @ Rouzerville United Methodist church 11977 Old Route 16, Waynesboro, Pa. It was her request that her body be donated to the State Anatomy board. There will be no viewing, but the family will receive friends and family at the church one hour prior to the service.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on July 9, 2019