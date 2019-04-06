|
|
Mrs. Vicki Jo (Sanders) Collum, 60, of E. Main St., Waynesboro, died Thursday evening, April 4, 2019, in the Waynesboro Hospital.
Born September 5, 1958 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Arthur E. "Moose" Sanders and Carrie J. "Jacky" (Cosgrove) Sanders. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Vicki graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1976.
She and her husband, Carl W. Collum, were married on December 15, 2013.
Vicki worked for the Waynesboro Area School District as a teachers and administrative aide, retiring in November 2018 after more than 30 years of service. She also taught swimming at the Waynesboro YMCA for many years and was a life guard at the Waynesboro YMCA, Waynesboro Fish and Game and Good News Camp, Waynesboro.
She was a life member of the Waynesboro Fire Department where she was an apparatus driver. She served on various committees in Franklin County through the fire department and was a Juvenile Fire Setter Counselor in the past. She was also a member of the William Max McLaughlin V.F.W. Post #695 Ladies Auxiliary and the Women of the Moose, Waynesboro and a past member of Mont Alto Volunteer Fire Department, Blue Ridge Fire and Rescue and the Always There Ambulance Squad, Waynesboro.
Vicki received a state citation and the fire departments award of valor for participating in a water rescue on June 2, 2001.
She was the first woman elected to Waynesboro Borough Council and was proud to have been part of the revitalization of Memorial Park and Hawbaker Ave.
Vicki enjoyed nature, animals, and photography.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Teri Jo "TJ" Snyder and her husband, Jon of Smithsburg, MD; three grandchildren, Abigail Snyder, Madison Snyder, and Owen Snyder; two sisters, Tara L. Engle and Michele Sanders, both of Waynesboro; one brother, Jody A. Sanders of Waynesboro; and her sister-in-law, Patricia Grizzle and her husband, Joe of Stephens City, VA.
There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Monday evening, April 8, 2019, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro.
Private graveside services will be held in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Waynesboro Fire Department, P.O. Box 958, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or The at www.cancer.org
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 6, 2019