Mrs. Virginia B. (Propst) Martin, 92, of Medallion Drive, Fayetteville, PA, passed away with her family by her side Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Chambersburg Hospital.
Born April 15, 1926 in Monterey, VA, she was the daughter of the late H. Cecil and Lucy (Rexrode) Propst.
She and her husband, the late Mr. Donald E. Martin, were married March 25, 1948 in Hagerstown, MD. Mr. Martin Passed away December 9, 2007.
Mrs. Martin worked at the Samuel H. Dixon State Hospital in the laundry department and later at the South Mountain Restoration Center as a cleaning lady. She retired after more than 20 years of service.
She was a member of the Waynesboro Bible Church. She was a former member of the South Mountain Bible Church and taught the Good New Club in the South Mountain area for many years.
Mrs. Martin enjoyed baby-sitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cooking, canning, and shopping.
She is survived by two sons, Donald L. Martin and his wife, Mary Ann of Gettysburg and Ronald E. Martin and his wife, Brenda L. of Fayetteville; four grandchildren, Terri Brandt and her husband, Jeff, Kelly Miller and her husband, Jamie, Melissa Mumme and her husband, Kit, and Sheena Bonebrake and her husband, Allen; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; two sisters, Shelby Rush and her husband, Lowell of Quakertown, PA and Anna Mauzy of Franklin, WV; two brothers, Leon Propst and his wife, Elaine of Quakertown, PA and David Propst and his wife, Alma of Baltimore, MD; her sister in law, Nancy Propst; and her brother in law, David Gillispie and his wife, Sharon; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sisters, Donna Gillispie; and three brothers, Lacy Propst, Bill Propst and Eddie Propst.
Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Waynesboro Bible Church, 8216 Stottlemyer Road, Waynesboro with Pastor Darell Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in Strang's Cemetery, South Mountain.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Friday evening, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Child Evangelism Fellowship, 45 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, PA 17268 or The Waynesboro Bible Church, 8216 Stottlemyer Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 9, 2019