Virginia Helman Flora, 88, of Waynesboro, and formerly of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born Wednesday, September 24, 1930 in Waynesboro, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Louise Knepper Helman.
Virginia was a graduate of the Marion School. She attended the Bethel Assembly of God Church, Chambersburg. Virginia worked as a seamstress at various clothing factories, and also worked at the former Hoffman Mill, Shippensburg. Most importantly, she loved and cherished her family.
She is survived by four daughters; Virginia L. (Scott) Henderson, Fayetteville, Barbara E. (Jay) Wadel, Chambersburg, Kathy D. (Thomas) Coldsmith, Shippensburg, and Paula R. (Scott) McKean, Waynesboro; one brother, Lloyd Helman, Chambersburg; 14 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Flora, who died February 1, 2005; one daughter, Linda Fickes; one son, John A. Flora; three brothers, Michael, Charles, and Harry Helman; and one sister, Kathryn DeShong.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with Pastor Garry Kipe officiating. Burial will be in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held Monday from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 9, 2019