Virginia L. (Helfrick) Houpt
Greencastle - Mrs. Virginia L. (Helfrick) Houpt, 74, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA, after an extended illness.
Born April 7, 1946 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Anna Mae (Kipe) Helfrick.
She graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1964.
She married Jerry E. Houpt July 30, 1967 in Waynesboro. They were married 40 years when Jerry passed away April 30, 2008.
Virginia was employed as a secretary for South Potomac Lumber for about 15 years. After that she worked for the Waynesboro Hospital in food service and for four years in medical billing and coding. She retired in 2011.
She and her husband sang with Blue Grass Bands, at Arrow Horse and later helped to build a Blue Grass Group through the YWCA. Virginia enjoyed reading and above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends and could easily talk for hours on the phone or in person. She loved when the family got together and would always be down for a game of UNO, 500 or whatever board game the family wanted to play.
She is survived by two sons: Jerry L. Houpt and his wife, Cassandra of Chambersburg, PA and Shane A. Houpt and his wife, Susie of Greencastle; six grandchildren: Tommy, Justin, Bryce, Elisha, Allyson and Kaelee;
two great-grandchildren: Brooke and Gavin; her siblings: Dot Reiber, Waynesboro, Mary Fogle, New Oxford, PA, Nancy Creager and her husband, Daniel of Waynesboro, Barb Dick and her husband, Larry of Fairfield, PA and Denny Helfrick and his wife, Connie of Waynesboro and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dick Helfrick.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 A.M, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday evening, November 19th at Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington St. Greencastle, PA and again from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home on Friday before the graveside service at Parklawns.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help cover expenses; donations may be mailed to Shane A. Houpt, 405 E. Leitersburg St. Greencastle, PA 17225.
