Mrs. W. Jean (Barkdoll) Benedict, 86, of Rouzerville, PA passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 in her home.
Born May 12, 1933 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Lenore K. (Koontz) Barkdoll. She was a lifelong resident of the Rouzerville area.
Mrs. Benedict was a graduate of Washington Township High School with the Class of 1951.
She and her late husband, Mr. Clarence Guy Benedict were married July 28, 1951 in Rouzerville. Together they moved to their residence on Pen Mar Road in 1961. Mr. Benedict passed away August 14, 1998.
Mrs. Benedict was employed at the Waynesboro Hospital in the food service department for 21 years.
She was a member of Rouzerville Lutheran Church and National AARP.
She survived by three children, Deborah J. Ridge and her husband John, Steven G. Benedict both of Greencastle, PA and Bradley K. Benedict of Rouzerville; nine grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by a son, Dennis W. Benedict who passed away in 1974 and a brother Richard B. Barkdoll who passed away in 2019
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA with Rev. David Riley officiating. Burial will follow in Harbaugh Church Cemetery, Rouzerville, PA.
There will be no public viewing however, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Tuesday morning in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home and Hospice Care, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 9, 2020