Wanda D. Moebius
Alexandria, VA - Wanda D. Moebius, 49, of Alexandria, VA, passed away suddenly Sunday, September 13, 2020. Born January 30, 1971 in Ft. Monmouth, NJ, she was the daughter of the late 1st Sgt. Richard F. and Sun Nyo (Pak) Moebius.
Wanda graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the class of 1989. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1993.
Wanda has over 20 years of experience in the public affairs field including recently at Johnson & Johnson as the Global Leader, Enterprise Public Affairs where she was responsible for overall communication activities including media relations, stakeholder communications, digital engagement and corporate branding. Prior to that, she worked at Marathon Pharmaceuticals, Advanced Medical Technology Association, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, Dittus Communications, The Pentagon, Hill & Knowlton, The Heritage Foundation and the Waynesboro Record Herald.
Wanda was passionate about her work and was generous in sharing her knowledge of Government and the Healthcare industry. Wanda was a mentor to many. She was a loyal and trusted friend, and a passionate advocate in her work. Her love for those she cared about was deep and unwavering. She will be remembered for her radiant smile, her laugh, and her generous and compassionate heart.
Wanda leaves behind her sister, Leah J. Moebius of Alexandria, VA; her nephew, Aleksander Arquines; and three cousins, David Pepper, Carl Pepper, and James Pepper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Karla S. Arquines.
Private graveside services will be held in Antietam Cemetery, Waynesboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: The Animal Welfare League at https://alexandriaanimals.org/giving-in-honor-or-in-memory/
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
