Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at the family's home
Mr. Warren C. "Bill" Sprague, 92, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in his home.
Born September 3, 1926 in Pittsburgh, PA he was the son of the late Warren S. and Dorothy E. (Beaven) Sprague.
Mr. Sprague was a graduate of Baldwin Township High School, Pittsburgh.
He and his wife of 70 years, Mrs. Dolores J. "Dee" (Scott) Sprague, were married in 1949 in Elkins, WV. Together they lived in Pittsburgh; Los Angeles, CA; Irwin, PA; and High Point, NC. After retirement, they moved to Williamsburg, VA and finally here, to Waynesboro, PA, in 2000.
Mr. Sprague worked as the International Sales Manager for Gulton Femco for 45 years, retiring in 1991.
Bill was known as the man who could build and fix anything. He was an inventor. He loved working in his wood and electronics shops and was an avid collector and restorer of antique radios and scientific equipment. He was an active member of the Mid-Atlantic Antique Radio Club for many, many years.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Sharon Sprague Hanson and her husband David of Laurel, MD; a grandson, William Alexander Sprague Hanson of Idaho Falls, ID; a sister, Jeanine Mahnken of Massachusetts; two nephews, Bob and Tom Mahnken; a brother-in-law, Lawrence Folks; and a sister-in-law, Clarabell Folks.
The family will host an open house in celebration of Bill's life on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M at the family's home. Neighbors and friends are invited to come by and visit with the family.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
