Mr. Wayne L. Fisher, 87, of Midvale Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Waynesboro Hospital.
Born November 4, 1931 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Chancie W. and Erma E. (Ewan) Fisher.
Mr. Fisher served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1954, served in the Korean War, and received an honorable discharge, good conduct metal, rifle marksmanship, 3 year Hash mark National Defense service medal.
He and his wife of over 67 years, Mrs. Alice Jean (Wright) Fisher, were married by the late Rev. Ira Weidner, December 18, 1951 in Blue Rock United Brethren Church, Waynesboro. They have lived at their present residence since 1958.
Mr. Fisher began his trade as a mason with the Ressler family later becoming self-employed until his retirement in 2000.
He was a member of Blue Rock United Brethren Church, Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15 and Waynesboro Fish and Game Association.
He enjoyed hunting and was a member of Railroad Patrol Hunting Camp in Snowshoe, PA, model trains, and wood working.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Fisher is survived by one son, Terry L. Fisher of Waynesboro; several grand & great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was the last of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa Ann Smith; and one sister, Hilda Bricker.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 29, 2019 in Blue Rock Church, 7885 Mentzer Gap Road, Waynesboro with Pastor Greg Helman officiating. Burial will be private in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg.
There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Friday morning, in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Blue Rock United Brethren Church, 7885 Mentzer Gap Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or at www.cancer.org
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 26, 2019