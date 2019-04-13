|
William "Zip" D. Zehler, 92, of Waynesboro, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family on April 10, 2019.
Born October 20, 1926 in Ridley Park, PA he was the son of the late Ralph P Zehler Sr. and Mildred L. (Pierce) Zehler.
Bill graduated early from Ridley Township High School in 1945, taking a football scholarship from Notre Dame in South Bend. His athletic abilities, particularly on the football field earned him the nickname "Zip". After his freshman year he decided to transfer to Villanova to be closer to his high school sweetheart and future wife Janet D. (Nogle) Zehler. He graduated from Villanova in the class of 1948. After graduation, he accepted an offer from the Green Bay Packers to play football professionally. While at training camp for the packers he sustained a career ending injury.
"Bill and Jan" were married August 14th, 1948 in Waynesboro, remaining lovingly devoted to one another for over 70 years.
Bill took a job with Nabisco where he was successful in sales but ever the sportsman left the company to coach high school football. In 1958 he accepted the position of Head Coach at Waynesboro Area High School, where he would also teach History and Business till his retirement 1981.
He served as Head Coach from 1958-1969 and was instrumental in starting the Girls Track and Field team in 1975.
He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro.
Besides his love of competitive sports, Bill was also an avid outdoorsmen. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He instilled his love of these sports in his family through 3 generations. He was part owner of South Mountain Golf course for many years. He and several fellow teachers leased the golf course and transformed brown dry fairways and "greens" into a truly beautiful & charming 9 hole course surrounded entirely by Michaux State Forest.
Bill remained active and adventurous all his life with his partner in everything, Janet right beside him. They summered in Chincoteague, VA for many years and eventually traded Pennsylvania's cold for the beautiful weather of Nokomis, Florida in winter months. Here Bill took up tennis for the first time, in his 70s. He continued his love of nature throughout these years as well, by fishing the bays and inlands of the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, creating many cherished memories for visiting family & friends, who were always welcome.
In addition to his wife Janet, Bill is survived by his three daughters, Karen Zehler Hough and husband Bill Hough, Diane Zehler West and husband Denny West and Bonita Zehler and husband Eric Stouffer, all of Waynesboro; Six grandchildren Joshua Hough, Clint Woodring, Erin Woodring, Kyle Melville, Lauren Biser and Nicholas Stouffer; Ten Great Grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Helen H. (Zehler) Rider and two brothers Ralph P. Zehler Jr. and John C. Zehler, Sr.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in the Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro, 105 East Main Street, Waynesboro with Rev. Ruth Ward and Rev. Joel Nogle officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont, MD.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in Jessen Hall at the church.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home Waynesboro and online condolence may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 13, 2019