William Earl "Bill" Shank
Waynesboro - Mr. William Earl "Bill" Shank, 82, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Providence Place, Chambersburg, PA.
Born January 27, 1938 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Amos H. and Margaret (Layman) Shank. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Mr. Shank was a graduate of Waynesboro Senior High School with the Class of 1955.
He and his wife of over 64 years, Roberta R. (Smith) Shank, were married on July 28, 1956 in Trinity United Church of Christ, Waynesboro.
Mr. Shank was employed at Landis Tool Company, Waynesboro from 1955-1988. He later was a partner in S & S Design from 1988 until 1989 and Waynesboro Design Services from 1989 until 1996. He retired in July 1996.
He was protestant by faith and was a member of the Waynesboro Country Club where he served on Board of Directors, Rotary Club of Waynesboro, Southern Engineering Society, served on the board of the Waynesboro YMCA and as a trustee of the YMCA Endowment Fund, Board of Directors for Quincy United Methodist Home, United Way of Waynesboro, United Way of Franklin County, and the Waynesboro Area Industrial Heritage Trust, where he was a past president.
Mr. Shank enjoyed golfing and woodworking.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Judith A. Reitz and her husband, Eric of Waynesboro, William A. Shank and his wife, Karen of Chambersburg and Robert A. Shank and his wife, Laura of Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro; 6 grandchildren, Julie Shacreaw (Scott), Jana Eskridge, Jordan Reitz (Andrea), Benjamin Shank (Sara), Tyler Shank (Courtney), and Oliva Shank; 12 great-grandchildren, Caiden Shacreaw, Chloe Shacreaw, Kara Eskridge, Lylah Shacreaw, Jacob Shank, Luke Eskridge, Gavin Shank, Emmalee Shank, Nolan Shank, Easton Reitz, Abigail Shank, and Walker Reitz; a sister, Mae Hudson of Ballwin, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Kline, Margaret Drury, and Mildred Rock; and one brother, C. Robert Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in The Auditorium at Five Forks Brethren in Christ Church, 9244 Five Forks Road, Waynesboro, with his son, Pastor William A. Shank officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends in the church from 12:30 P.M. until 2:00 P.M., Wednesday afternoon, in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Institute at Renfrew, 1010 East Main Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512
Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
.