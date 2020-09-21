William Francis "Duck" Oller
Waynesboro - William Francis "Duck" Oller, 71, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 in Baltimore, MD as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
Born April 12, 1949 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William A. and Doris (Brown) Oller.
He graduated from Waynesboro Area High School with the Class of 1968.
He married Brenda (Gontz) Oller July 10, 1976 in Shippensburg, PA at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Duck was employed by Grove Worldwide for 32 years in several management positions. He was employed and retired from PA Liquor Control Board after 9 years in 2010.
He served in the Army National Guard for 5 years.
He was a member of the Waynesboro Tiger Alumni, serving on the Board of Directors; a member of Waynesboro American Legion, Waynesboro Owl's Club; Waynesboro Eagles Club; Shippensburg V.F.W. and Waynesboro Eagles Travel Club.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching the Seattle Seahawks Football team, traveling, especially to Ocean City, MD, where he always took time to eat some Thrasher's French fries. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, camping and his cats.
In addition to his wife, Brenda, he is survived by a sister, Patricia Cline and her husband, Mike of Phoenix, AZ; sister-in-law, Deborah Pye and her husband, Stephen of West Grove, PA; his mother-in-law, Barbara Gontz of Shippensburg, PA; nieces and nephews: Michael Wolford, Philadelphia, Jennifer Hendrickson, Quarryville, PA, Megan Whiffen, AZ, Tara Musewicz, AZ, Chris Pye and his wife, Cherie of Illinois; great-nieces and nephews: Breann Zimmerman, Brady Hendrickson, Chase Whiffen, Summer Hauser and Storm Musewicz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jo Oller and his father-in-law, Cardinal Gontz.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
at lung.org
, or to the Humane Society of the United States at humanesociety.org
.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
.