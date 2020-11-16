William H. Wolford
Greencastle - William H. Wolford, age 89 of Greencastle, PA and a resident of the Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center of Chambersburg passed peacefully on Monday evening, November 9, 2020 in the center.
Born November 21, 1930 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late John H. and Tina G. (Henninger) Wolford. Bill was preceded in death by his first wife Christina E. "Chris" Wolford on October 23, 2003, by his second wife Susan B. Stottlemyer Wolford on April 22, 2013 and by a step-son Thomas Holmes in 1968.
He retired from Mack Truck of Hagerstown after 30 years of employment. Bill was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict serving from 1952- 54. Bill was a life member of the Greencastle VFW Post #6319, member of the Antrim Brethren In Christ Church near Greencastle and a member of the Berean Sunday School Class.
He was a 1948 graduate of Greencastle High School and he enjoyed hunting and fishing his entire life.
Surviving family are two step-daughters Linda S. (husband David) Baer, Greencastle, Mary E. (husband Ralph) Oldham, Hedgesville, WV; four step-sons, James L. (wife Nancy) Stottlemyer, Waynesboro, Dale S. (wife Debra) Stottlemyer, Sandia Park, NM, Alan W. "Chip" (wife Sharon) Stottlemyer, Chambersburg, Barry R. (wife Mandy) Stottlemyer, Waynesboro; ten step-grandchildren, thirteen step- great-grandchildren, one step-great-great-grandchild and several cousins.
There will be a graveside service held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Cedar Hill Cemetery, Buchanan Trail West, Greencastle with Pastor Casey Hurst officiating. Military graveside honors will be provided by the Chambersburg VFW Post #1599 Honor Guard. A viewing for relatives and friends (No family present) will be held on Friday, November 20 from 10:00 – 10:45 AM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home, 45 S. Carlisle St., Greencastle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Greencastle Senior Center, 10615 Antrim Church Rd., Greencastle, PA 17225. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
