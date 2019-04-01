|
|
William R. "Bill" Russell, Sr., age 91, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away after extended illness of Alzheimer's and Dementia on March 30, 2019. He was a resident of Michaux Manor Nursing Home, Fayetteville, PA for the past 7 ½ years.
Born January 31, 1928 in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Leon S. and Agatha (Wehner) Wojciechowsky.
Bill and his sister moved to Germany to live with his aunt and uncle for 10 years. After attending school in Germany, his family moved to New York in 1938 and he graduated from Flushing High School in New York. He attended New York University for two years and took various A.I.B. courses. He moved to Waynesboro in 1954.
He served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the European Theater and in the Korean War. He was a Staff Sergeant, translator and driver.
He married Carrie Ann (Calimer) Russell June 9, 1956 in the Waynesboro Presbyterian Church. They made their home in Waynesboro in 1960. Carrie passed away December 14, 2012.
He worked at Manufactures Trust Co. and Irving Trust Co. while living in New York. He was employed at Landis Tool Co. for one year under apprentice. He was then offered a job at Citizens National Bank, which later became Susquehanna Bank, where he worked from 1956 until he retired as bank manager in 1992.
He was a member of Waynesboro Presbyterian Church since 1957, where he taught Sunday School, served as President of Trustees, member of Session and the Handbell Choir. He was a member of American Bankers Assoc, Chamber of Commerce, Waynesboro Mall Merchants Assoc., where he served as president, secretary and treasurer. He was a member of South Chapter AARP #2977 and National AARP, Cub Scout Leader of Troop #19, B.P.O. Elks Lodge #731, and Joe Stickell American Legion #15. He was active in the Westernairs Square Dance Club, past president of Gad-Abouts Square Dance Club of Hagerstown, MD, mentor and taught German at Waynesboro Area High School and Summitview Elementary School and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Bill enjoyed growing flowers and was a devoted grandfather.
He is survived by a son, and primary care giver for many years, William R. "Turk" Russell, Jr., and his wife, Renee of Waynesboro, a granddaughter, Holly N. Russell and three nephews: Seth, Mark and Paul Rosen.
In addition to his parents, and his wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ingeborg Rosen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St. Waynesboro, PA, with Pastor Ruth Ward officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday evening in the funeral home and again one hour prior to services, Burial with military honors to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waynesboro Presbyterian Church, 105 E. Main St. Waynesboro, PA 17268 or to the , Franklin Fulton Co. Unit 924-N Colonial Avenue York, PA 17403. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 1, 2019