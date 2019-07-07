Abel Bustamante age 65, resident of Fairfield went to be with our Lord June 27. Son of Raul and Alvina Bustamante, he was born in El Paso, TX, and raised in Anthon, NM. He joined the Air Force at the age of 19 and retired after 20 years of service.He became a senior building inspector for City of Vallejo and after 20 years retired.He, along with his wife Judy, enjoyed traveling, camping and various outdoor activities. In addition, he was a man of faith who was of service to many - always helping others.He is survived by his wife Judy; daughters, Becky Turpin and Rita Fong; stepsons, Kevin Wuensch and Chad Dudek; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Brianna, Madison, Chloe, Hannah, Jayden, Alijah, and five living siblings.Celebration of life will be at The Fathers House (Vacaville) on July 12, at 3 p.m., with reception following. Published in The Reporter from July 7 to July 12, 2019