Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Abel Bustamante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abel Bustamante


08/03/1953 - 06/27/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abel Bustamante Obituary
Abel Bustamante age 65, resident of Fairfield went to be with our Lord June 27. Son of Raul and Alvina Bustamante, he was born in El Paso, TX, and raised in Anthon, NM. He joined the Air Force at the age of 19 and retired after 20 years of service.He became a senior building inspector for City of Vallejo and after 20 years retired.He, along with his wife Judy, enjoyed traveling, camping and various outdoor activities. In addition, he was a man of faith who was of service to many - always helping others.He is survived by his wife Judy; daughters, Becky Turpin and Rita Fong; stepsons, Kevin Wuensch and Chad Dudek; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Brianna, Madison, Chloe, Hannah, Jayden, Alijah, and five living siblings.Celebration of life will be at The Fathers House (Vacaville) on July 12, at 3 p.m., with reception following.
Published in The Reporter from July 7 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.