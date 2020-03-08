|
Ada was born on Oct. 23, 1919 to Mary and Victor Scalabrino in Hayward. She left this earth after 100+years on her own terms, following a short illness on March 3.Ada moved to Vacaville with her family when she was two years old. She went to grammar schools in town and graduated from Vacaville High School in 1939.Ada married Mr. Rudy Dito and traveled with her husband while he was in the service. Upon returning to Vacaville together, they established themselves as owner/operators of Joe Joe's Bar and Motel, located on Davis St. and Hwy 40.In the mid 1940's Ada began working for the Nut Tree. It didn't take long to become beloved by the Powers Families children, as well as her fellow coworkers. During her time at the Nut Tree Ada developed lasting friendships, especially with Lee Sardo, Eva Bacherini, and Mary Azvedo. While at the Nut Tree, Ada had the pleasure of serving many famous people including Neal Armstrong, Bing Crosby, Danny Kay, Governor George Deukmejian, Ronald Reagan, and numerous VIPs during the Nut Tree's heyday. Ada devoted 50 years of her life to the Nut Tree.Ada was a strong, independent person. She was not afraid to speak her mind or share her sense of humor. People that knew her would say she was "Hell on Wheels". Ada was a role model to many people. She was highly respected in her community, and was honored this past year at the Solano County Centurion Celebration. When asked the secret to her longevity she said "Keep Busy"!Ada loved her family, her close relationship with Kenji and Keiko Tokitaa and their children, Mari, Kaisei, and Lana. She loved traveling with her sister Bobbie to Spain, Italy, with her favorite trip being Alaska. Ada loved being with her sweet Honey, living at the ranch, making her famous biscotti, stuffed animals, playing bingo with Mary Louise, teasing Joe and caregivers at VCRC. A daily highlight for Ada was visits from Bobbie, whom she adored. Ada was always kind to family and friends who would drop by to say Hi, and maybe play a few games with her. Ada was our family's Matriarch. We have all learned important life lessons from her. Values we can pass on to our children, and grandchildren, knowing at her core it was all about LOVE. We are forever grateful.The saying, "I Did It My Way", that was Ada.Ada is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Victor; brothers, Steve and Frank Scalabrino; nephew, Frank Scalabrino, and wife Joni. Ada is survived by her beloved sister, Bobbie Moriel; nieces, Grace Wilson, (Leman) Mary Ann Fernandez, (John) Joe Scalabrino, (Laura), Rudy Scalabrino, (Sharon), and generations of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, all of whom love her and will miss her greatly.McCune Garden Chapel is handling the arrangements. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 10 from 5 to 8 p.m., with funeral service on Wednesday, March 11, at 10 a.m., both at McCune Garden Chapel. Burial to follow immediately at Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery.Donations made to the ASPCA would be appreciated.
Published in The Reporter from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020