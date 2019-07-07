Albert "Al" Ernest Cummings passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Kathy by his side on June 18. He was born March 19, 1951 in Oakland, to Anna (Juoquine) and Lester Cummings. He joined a large family of 10 siblings. He moved to Fremont, at a young age to be raised by his sister Sylvia Young. He attended Irvington High School in Fremont graduating in 1969. From an early age Al had a passion for cars which he loved re-building, painting and especially driving. This all culminated in racing at the Fremont Raceway.He met the love of his life, Kathy Krein during his senior year in high school. They fell in love and were married January 1973. They lived in Fremont, eventually moving to Vacaville, and later settling in Davis.Al continued rebuilding cars and racing at Petaluma and Marysville Raceways. He often bragged that he had a built in pit crew with his wife Kathy. He enjoyed the outdoors especially deep sea fishing with his father-in-law and hunting in the mountains of Montana and Colorado. Al's most beloved sidekicks were his dogs known as the "Cummings" kids, always having two at a time; his and hers. His passion for automobiles and driving eventually steered him into the trucking industry where he was a long haul truck driver. Driving across the United States garnered much enjoyment and fond memories. He missed his wife and convinced her to become his driving partner. Later he bought his own truck known as "K&A Trucking", and hauled asphalt for new housing developments around the Sacramento area.Al had a wonderful smile that made you feel good. He had an infectious laugh that you couldn't help but join in with. He was generous with his time and helping friends; if his garage was open it was full with people, beer, laughs and cars. He will be dearly missed by his devoted wife, Kathy, who was his pit crew, friend and partner for 46 years; his family, many nieces and nephews and numerous friends.Per his request there will be no services."The bond that is created, shall never be broken".

W00134060-image-1.jpg Published in The Reporter on July 7, 2019