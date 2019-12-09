The Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Alesia Riggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alesia Marie Riggins


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alesia Marie Riggins Obituary
Alesia M. Riggins 39, of Richmond Ca. passed away on Wed. Nov 27th at St. Joseph's Hospital In Stockton Ca. following a brief illness. She was a native of Vallejo Ca.

Visitation will be held on Sun. Dec. 8th 5-7pm at Alta Vista Funeral Home 901 Main St. Suisun City Ca. Funeral services will be held on Mon. Dec. 9th 11am at St. John Baptist Church, 2010 Marin St. Vallejo Ca. with Pastor Michelle Brown, of Church of The Living God PGT, officiating.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services 901 Main St. Suisun City Ca. 707-421-0100 Director – John A. Pepper.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alesia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -