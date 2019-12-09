|
|
Alesia M. Riggins 39, of Richmond Ca. passed away on Wed. Nov 27th at St. Joseph's Hospital In Stockton Ca. following a brief illness. She was a native of Vallejo Ca.
Visitation will be held on Sun. Dec. 8th 5-7pm at Alta Vista Funeral Home 901 Main St. Suisun City Ca. Funeral services will be held on Mon. Dec. 9th 11am at St. John Baptist Church, 2010 Marin St. Vallejo Ca. with Pastor Michelle Brown, of Church of The Living God PGT, officiating.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services 901 Main St. Suisun City Ca. 707-421-0100 Director – John A. Pepper.
Published in The Reporter from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019