Alma Pearl Schultz (Kraus) died Friday, Aug. 30, at her Vacaville home, she was 93 years old. Alma was born June 25, 1926 in Lake Crystal, MN. She spent her childhood on the Kraus family farm and graduated from Garden City High School in 1944. Alma attended the University of Minnesota from 1944–1948, earning a bachelor's degree in Physical Education. She then began her lifelong teaching career. In 1950, Alma married Boyd W. Schultz and together they had four children, Layne, Lynda, Barry, and Bill. In 1958 the family moved to Vacaville where she spent the remainder of her life. She taught at Willis Jepson Junior High for over 30 years, retiring from teaching in 1989.In retirement Alma spent time traveling and on the local golf course. She was an avid golfer and was a member of several women's golf clubs. She once got a hole in one and was often recognized as one of the top local women's golfers. Alma is survived by her children, Layne Schultz, Lynda Wolf, and Bill Schultz, and her grandchildren, Alexander Wolf, Kyle Wolf, Patrick Schultz and Julia Schultz. She was preceded in death by her son, Barry Schultz. Funeral service for Alma will be held at 11 a.m., Sept. 17, at McCune Garden Chapel, Vacaville.
Published in The Reporter from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, 2019