Amelia Martinez was born in Barstrop, TX on Dec. 23, 1925. She passed away in Vacaville, on June 21.A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, from 5 to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville. A Catholic Prayer Service will be held on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m., at McCune Garden Chapel, with burial to follow at Vacaville Elmira Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of McCune Garden Chapel. www.mccunechapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from June 26 to June 28, 2019