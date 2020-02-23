|
Andrea V. Salinas, 83 of Vacaville, passed away on Feb. 16. She was born in Mexico on Feb. 4, 1937. There will be a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. on Monday March 2, at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Prior to the service a viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 23 to Mar. 2, 2020