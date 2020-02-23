The Reporter Obituaries
|
Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home - Vacaville
524 Elmira Road
Vacaville, CA 95687
(707) 446-3233

Andrea V. Salinas

Andrea V. Salinas Obituary
Andrea V. Salinas, 83 of Vacaville, passed away on Feb. 16. She was born in Mexico on Feb. 4, 1937. There will be a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. on Monday March 2, at Vaca Hills Chapel, 524 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Prior to the service a viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
W00141930-image-1.jpg
Published in The Reporter from Feb. 23 to Mar. 2, 2020
