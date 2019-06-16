Ann De Lisa was born in Manhattan, New York City into an Italian immigrant family with five brothers and one sister. She married Joseph De Lisa on Dec. 1, 1945 after World War II. They moved to Long Island with two sons, Nick and Bob, living the suburban life. The youngest son Joe, was born in 1964. They moved to Vacaville around 1980, to be close to Nick and their grandchildren, Niki and Ed. Ann worked as a yard duty at Fairmont School. A devoted Catholic, she attended St. Mary's Church with a close group of friends. Ann was preceded in death by her brothers, sister and grandson, Ed. She is survived by her sons, six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She will be sorely missed by all she touched. A memorial service will be held at a later date. We love you mother.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home 707-446-3233 www.vacahillschapel.com.

Published in The Reporter on June 16, 2019