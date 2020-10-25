A Funeral Service for immediate family (due to COVID-19) of Annie Allio, 22 of Vacaville will be held at Faith Community Church in Vacaville on Wednesday, October 28 at 11 a.m. (The service will be livestreamed on Facebook Live at the Facebook page of Kathy Allio.) Pastor Jon Kile will officiate. All are welcome to a viewing on Tuesday evening, October 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Vaca Hills Chapel.Annie passed away on October 19 surrounded by her family. She was born to Joe and Kathy Allio on October 4, 1998 in Vallejo, CA.Annie was diagnosed at age 3 with Batten Disease, a rare and degenerative neurological disease. Annie can best be described as "love". Despite all the trials she had been through, Annie always remained joyful. She loved to joke and make people smile. She loved Jesus with all her heart and spread that love to all she met.Annie is survived by her parents, Joe and Kathy; siblings, Tony (Mandy), Kelly (Kyle), Kerri and Amy (Dalton); nephews, Joey, Owen and Wally; niece, Emma and anticipated "Baby B"; grandparent, Rose Schmid. She is also survived by a host of extended family and friends.She was preceded in death by her sister, Caitlin; grandparents, Anne and Jim Allio; uncles, Frank Pompi and Ron Porter.Annie has won the battle as she continues living free of Batten Disease.Memorial Contributions may be made to Batten Disease www.bdsra.org
or the 10-33 foundation at www.1033foundation.org
Memorial Contributions may be made to Batten Disease www.bdsra.org or the 10-33 foundation at www.1033foundation.org.